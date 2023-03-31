Cinematographer Elemer Ragalyi dies aged 83

Elemer Ragalyi shooting the thriller Budapest Noir in March 2016 MTI photo by Bea Kallos

According to press reports, he died after a short illness on Thursday.

He worked in over a hundred feature films, miniseries and documentaries, including international productions featuring Ben Kingley (Crime and Punishment, Anne Frank: The Whole Story), Christian Bale (Mary, Mother of Jesus), Robin Williams (Jakob the Liar), Alan Rickman and Ian McKellen (Rasputin).

He was the cinematographer of the Oscar-winning 1991 film Journey of Hope and he received an Emmy for the cinematography of the 1996 TV movie Rasputin.

Ragalyi received the CableACE Award in 1990 for The Josephine Baker Story in HBO production. He won in 1996 a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding individual achievement in cinematography for a “Rasputin” TV Miniseries.

He went abroad in 1988 and spent later 15 years in the United States.