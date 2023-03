Storm-force winds on Monday broke all daily records nationwide and in Budapest, the national weather service (OMSZ) said on its website.

Winds of 118.8 km/h were reported from the Kab Hill weather station, in western Hungary, while 115.2 km/h was reported for Janos Hill, in western Budapest, the OMSZ said.

The strongest winds on this day so far had been 101.9 km/h, measured in Budapest in 1981.