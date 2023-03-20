Műsorújság
HU
EN
RO
#gyermekvédelem #Ukrán válság #Guruló dollárok #Korrupció Brüsszelben #A Dal 2023

Aktuális

Medvegyev: A Putyin elleni elfogatóparancsnak szörnyű következményei lesznek

Jazzfest Budapest to start on April 26

Szerző: MTI
Forrás: MTI
2023.03.20. 12:54

Főoldal / in english

| Szerző: MTI
The second Jazzfest Budapest festival will be held in the capital from April 26 to May 17 at ten venues, the organisers told MTI in a statement.

The festival will include performers from five continents and 22 countries, such as Lizz Wright, Avishai Cohen, Stanley Clarke, Simon Phillips, Stacey Kent, Stefano Bollani, Anouar Brahem, Bugge Wesseltoft, Enzo Favata amd Paal Nilssen-Love.
Hungarian performers will include Laszlo Des, Mihaly Dresch, Kalman Olah, Viktor Toth, Kalman Balogh, Yancha Nagy Janos and Luca Kezdy.
“We want to raise the bar higher than last year, not in terms of size, but in quality,” festival founder and GetCloser Concerts artistic director Attila Kleb said in the statement.

Ajánljuk még

 