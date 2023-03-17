Venice Biennale 2024 - Hungarian pavilion to present painter Marton Nemes

The Venice Biennale international cultural exhibition will showcase artist Marton Nemes in the Hungarian pavilion next year, the Ludwig Museum said on Friday.

Hungary’s national commissioner for the Venice Biennale Julia Fabenyi, the director of Ludwig Museum, has selected the curator and the exhibit for the 60th Venice Art Biennale through competition, based on the decision of a panel, the museum said.

The winning bid dubbed Techno Zen was picked from 9 applicants, its curator will be Rona Kopeczky.

The jury said Nemes was one of the most innovative and successful representatives of a new generation of artists, and his large multimedia work for the Biennale will also utilise the spatial characteristics of the Hungarian pavilion.

The 60th Venice Art Biennale will be held between Apr. 20 and Nov. 24 next year, and the Hungarian exhibit will go on display at the Ludwig Museum in Budapest after the Biennale.