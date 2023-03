Five lorries and 37 cars crashed on the M1 motorway near Herceghalom, in Pest County, the Budapest Police Headquarters said on their website.

The pile-up took place on Saturday around 2.25pm at the 26km section of the M1 on the lanes leading out of the capital.

Fully 19 vehicles caught fire and 26 people were injured, six with life-threatening injuries, and seven seriously.

Firefighters from several localities joined Budapest forces and disaster management personnel at the scene, along with four rescue helicopters.