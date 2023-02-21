Szeged to host International Olympiad in Informatics in summer

Szabolcs Szolnoki, the deputy state secretary for technology, told a press conference that Hungary won the right to host the event for the second time. It first hosted the event in 1996.
Every country will be represented by four contestants. Hungary, as the organiser, will have eight students competing, he said. Around 1,000 people, including accompanying staff, will attend the event, he added.
Competitions will be held on Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, and the event has been timed to coincide with the 120th birth anniversary of mathematician John von Neumann Neumann.