Budapest Yoko Ono exhibition extended

The Hungarian National Museum has extended its exhibition paying tribute to Yoko Ono until March 5, the museum has said.

The showed dubbed “The war is over! If you want it” opened in November and presents works related to the desire for peace, with more than thirty works from Yoko Ono’s output, the museum said.

Organising the exhibition was motivated by the war in Ukraine. “We are sure that the works on display here may be able to reveal shades that the public discourse cannot. In this way, we can help the victims of the war more. We can get closer to peace,” it said.

Proceeds will be transferred to aid those in need affected by the war in Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region, the museum said.

Visitors to the museum are invited to pin their messages of peace on a Tree of Wishes set up at the entrance hall. The collection of messages will be taken to the Imagine Peace Tower, a memorial created by Yoko Ono to John Lennon on Videy Island in Kollafjordur Bay near Reykjavik.