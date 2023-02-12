LMP protests quarry project in N Hungary

Opposition LMP has protested against the opening of a new quarry at Recsk, in northern Hungary.

LMP deputy group leader Mate Kanasz-Nagy told a press conference held at the site on Saturday that opening a quarry “without asking residents living in houses nearby” was unacceptable.

He noted that quarries had operated at Recsk before, but “never as close to the houses”, adding that the noise and pollution were affecting local residents. He also noted that the local mayor himself had given permission for the project.

Kanasz-Nagy said he had been called to the site by local people who had not been notified about the first blasting conducted in preparation for opening the quarry.