Air quality due to pollution is deteriorating in several cities and towns in Hungary, the National Centre for Public Health (NNK) said on Wednesday.

Air quality is in the “dangerous” category in Putnok and is considered unhealthy in Ajka, Gyor and Sajoszentpeter, NNK said in a statement. Air quality was deemed poor in twelve other localities, it added.

The current cold and dry weather makes it unlikely that the situation will improve in the coming days, they added.

NNK warned that the high concentration of particulate matter in the air can cause eye and respiratory irritation.