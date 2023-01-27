Streaming content must have age ratings - media authority

Content of streaming providers must carry age ratings like those of terrestrial television programmes, Hungary's media authority said on Thursday.

Reflecting a fresh amendment to Hungary’s media law, starting this year age ratings must be shown at the start of the programme or in the programme schedule for on-demand media services, the Media Council of the National Media and Communications Authority (NMHH) said in a statement, adding that the move was justified by the need to protect children across a range of platforms.

Also, new technical solutions are needed to block children from accessing violent and pornographic content, the statement said.