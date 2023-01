The last time Hungary witnessed such a deluge of rainfall in January so far was in 1915, the National Meteorological Service said on Wednesday.

Three times the average amount of rainfall was seen in several places in the country owing to a series of Mediterranean cyclones.

In Budapest, there were a few tenths of a millimetre more rainfall in January 1886 than in January up to the 23rd: 115.6 millimetres, while in January 2022, a mere 2.9 millimetres of rain fell in the capital.