Hungary's team led by Bence Dalnoki, the sous chef of Budapest's Michelin-starred Stand Restaurant, came in third at the Bocuse d'Or 2023 international gastronomy contest final in Lyon.

Hungarian team takes bronze at Bocuse d’Or 2023 MTI photo by Bocuse d’Or Dalnoki was joined by commis chef Patrik Nyikos and coached by Tamas Szell, who won the 2016 Bocuse d’Or Europe.

The team was ranked second at the Bocuse d’Or Europe, the continental qualifier for the final, hosted in Budapest in March.

The top prize went to a team from Denmark.