Hungarian 'Athletes of the Year' elected

World record holding swimmer Kristof Milak and sprint hurdler Luca Kozak have been elected Hungary's Athletes of the Year by the country's sports journalists.

Group photo of “Athletes of the Year” awards gala in Budapest State Opera on January 9, 2023 MTI photo by Tibor Illyes

The coach of the year title went to Marco Rossi of the national soccer team.

The men’s national soccer team won the category of team competitions in traditional team sports and the women’s national sabre fencing team won the category of team competitions in individual sports.

Parakayaker Peter Pal Kiss and para swimmer Bianka Papp won in the disabled sports categories.

The prizes were awarded at a gala at the State Opera House in Budapest late on Monday.