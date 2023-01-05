Overly mild weather 'harmful' to agriculture

Overly mild weather in Hungary is harmful to the country's agriculture, the National Meteorological Service said on its website on Thursday.

Last week saw unseasonably mild weather and record high temperatures for this time of year in Hungary, with 15 C. recorded over several days in the south-east, while ground frost has been sparse so far this winter, the weather forecasters said, adding that it is expected that mild weather will continue over the next 8-10 days.

Persistently mild weather disrupts the vegetation cycle, it added, and in the absence of cold, pests and pathogens stay relatively abundant, while fruit trees are also endangered as sap circulation has already started; normally frosts slow down and stop this process, whereas in the south-west, hazelnut trees have already started to bloom.

Meanwhile, a large amount of rain is expected next week, and drier soil will be replenished, the forecasters said.