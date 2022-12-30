Orban congratulates Israel's Netanyahu on sixth term as PM

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on being sworn in as Israel's prime minister for the sixth time, Orban's press chief said.

In his message to his Israeli counterpart, Orban called Netanyahu’s return to power after his election victory last month a “remarkable” political achievement. Such perseverance is particularly important in these difficult times, he said.

Orban said Hungary’s commitment to its strategic partnership with Israel and Israel’s security was “as firm as possible”, adding that Hungary will continue to support Israel against “the biased and unfair approaches” to it on the international stage.

Hungary is prepared to further strengthen its close cooperation with Israel based on a common understanding of national interests, Orban said.