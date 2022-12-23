Azbej: Hungary continues to excel in protecting Christians

Hungary continues to excel in protecting Christian culture and the persecuted Christians, the foreign ministry state secretary in charge of the aid programmes helping persecuted Christians has said.

Europe’s Christian culture should be protected and “aid should be granted where problems arise rather than bringing the problems over here,” Tristan Azbej said in a video posted on Facebook.

The state secretary said that over the past six years, the Hungary Helps programme had enabled nearly one million people to stay in their native land rather than leave it.

“This year we rushed to help the African faithful attacked by terrorists, and celebrated together with Iraqi Christians that a new school opened to replace the one destroyed by the Islamic State,” he said.

Those persecuted for their Christian faith can continue to rely on Hungary and its people, even under the current difficult circumstances, Azbej said.