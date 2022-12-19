Buda Castle reconstruction presented at new visitor centre

A visitor centre presenting the ongoing reconstruction of the Buda Castle with architectural models and digital displays opened in the Hunyadi Courtyard on Monday.

Panoramic view of Buda Castle in 2021 MTI/MTVA photo by Csaba Jászai

The exhibition presents preparatory work and more than 100,000 archived documents researched so far in connection with the project, Robert Gutowski, the project’s chief architect, said at the opening.

Krisztina Sikota, the deputy director of the Castle District Directorate for tourism, culture and communications, said the visitor centre provides up-to-date information about the reconstruction process and programmes in the Castle District. Tickets for these programmes are also sold at the centre.

The Buda Castle and Castle District reconstruction is being carried out under the government’s National Hauszmann Plan. As part of the scheme, the St Stephen’s Hall in the Castle Building has reopened, visited by 110,000 people in the past year and a half, she said.