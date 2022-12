Prime Minister Viktor Orban has greeted the Hungarian Jewish community on the occasion of the coming Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, his press chief said on Friday.

“The flames of the candles lit with respect for ancestors and hope for the future proclaim the triumph of light over darkness each year,” Bertalan Havasi quoted Orban as saying in a letter addressed to the community.

“And now when our everday lives are overshadowed by the war in our vicinity and its economic effects, we have an even stronger desire for the miracle that the holiday can bring,” the prime minister said, wishing for Hanukkah to bring joy, love and peace to the world.