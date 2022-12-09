Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his political director Balazs Orban held talks with world-renowned American economist Jeffrey Sachs at the PM's office on Friday, Orban's press chief said.

PM Viktor Orban holds talks with US economist Jeffrey Sachs in Budapest on December 9 2022 MTI photo by PM’s Office

The discussion focused on the war in Ukraine, Bertalan Havasi told MTI, adding that Orban and Sachs were in agreement on the need for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks. They also agreed that Western countries should be a lot more cautious regarding their military support for Ukraine.

Orban and Sachs said the war needed to be prevented from spreading beyond Ukraine so as to avoid “an irreversible tragedy”.