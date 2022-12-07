Media authority: Hungarian-built mini-satellite to be launched on Falcon-9 in 2023

NMHH, a sponsor of the project, said the satellite will carry an electrosmog meter, a stabiliser, a GPS device and a camera. The satellite will be fueled by solar panels and batteries to ensure operation in dark as well, NMHH said.
The 600g satellite will also carry equipment developed by the universities of Szeged, Gyor and Debrecen.
The satellite is on its way to Glasgow for installation on the satellite platform, and will be taken to space on board of Falcon-9 from the US, NMHH said in a statement.