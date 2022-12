The 2023 World Karate Championships, to be hosted by Budapest between October 24 and 28, is expected to draw 1,600-2,000 athletes and about as many sports officials, organisers said on Friday.

After meeting representatives of the World Karate Federation for a walk-through of the hosting Papp Laszlo Arena, Marton Falusi said this would be the last championships this size before limits are introduced on the number of participants.

Before the world championships, WKF will also hold trainings for judges and a conference, he said.