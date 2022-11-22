Diplomatic Charity Fair to support children in deep poverty, Heim Pal Children's Hospital

A Diplomatic Charity Fair will be held at InterContinental Budapest on Sunday, with proceeds to go to children in deep poverty and the Heim Pal Children's Hospital, the organisers said.

More than 30 countries will be represented at the event organised by the Diplomatic Spouses of Budapest, to be held in cooperation between various embassies in Budapest for the 11th time this year.

Szilvia Szijjarto-Nagy, spouse of Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, is the patron of the fair to be held between 10am and 4pm, the statement said.

All proceeds of the Diplomatic Charity Fair 2022 will be donated to Tovabb Elni Egyesulet (Live On Association) which helps the housing and employment of children and young people with multiple and mild disabilities, the BIZSU Kozossegi ter (BIZSU Community Space), which supports children from Roma families living in deep poverty, and the Heim Pal Children’s Hospital in Budapest.