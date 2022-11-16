Potapi marks Hungarian Diaspora Day

Hungarian communities in the diaspora are "fortresses of the nation" and key to its survival, Arpad Janos Potapi, state secretary at the Prime Minister's Office, told MTI on Tuesday, on the occasion of Hungarian Diaspora Day.

“If the diaspora is weakened or disappears, the core of the nation will follow, that is why supporting ethnic communities is a top priority for the Hungarian government,” Potapi said.

Ethnic Hungarian communities in the Carpathian Basin make up nearly half of the Hungarians living outside Hungary, he said. Those communities were drastically reduced in number in the 20th century, but the past decade has “proven that no process must be declared irreversible”, he said.

November 15, the birth and death anniversary of Gabor Bethlen (1580-1629), prince of Transylvania, was declared Diaspora Day in 2015.