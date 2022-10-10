Kovacs launches podcast aimed at audiences abroad

Zoltan Kovacs, the state secretary for international communications and relations, has launched a podcast for audiences abroad who are interested in Hungary.

The Bold Truth About Hungary podcast invites guests to discuss Hungarian policies in a way that transcends traditional government communications, Kovacs said on Facebook and Twitter on Saturday.

Topics for discussion will include EU funding, domestic politics, and the war in Ukraine, among others.

Kovacs told MTI that attempts had been made over the past 12 years to covey how Hungarians feel and think about the world and politics. “Yet so many pretend they don’t understand,” he said.

“So we’re now telling foreigners, as foreigners, [all about this] on a new platform,” he said, adding that from now on no one would be able to say that they do not understand “what we are talking about and how we think about the world”.