President visits Hungarian community in California

President Katalin Novak on Sunday met members of the Hungarian community of San Fernando Valley, near Los Angeles, as part of her tour of the United States, the last leg of her visit to California.

Novak attended a service of the Hungarian Reformed Church and the community’s autumn family festival.

In an address to the community, Novak advocated “pro-God, pro-family, and pro-life freedoms” rather than “being imprisoned” in ideologies denying those values.

Noting recent challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis, she also referred to “an ideological war” in California and Hungary in connection with “woke culture”.

Concerning her objectives as president, Novak said she wanted to work “for families, women, the vulnerable, the talented, and for a more smiling Hungary”.

Novak is scheduled to continue her US tour in Kansas City on Monday, delivering a speech on the Hungarian government’s family policy at Benedictine College.