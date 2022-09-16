Amsterdam in focus at MUPA Bridging Europe festival

Amsterdam is in the focus of the 2022 edition of the Bridging Europe festival series organised by the MUPA Palace of Arts and the Budapest Festival Orchestra and hosted by MUPA from Sept. 16 to 28.

The festival’s opening event on Friday will feature Metropole Orkest, renowned for its cooperation with some of the world’s leading musicians in the genres of jazz, pop, electronica and world music, MUPA said. The concert will feature a 60-member incarnation of the orchestra performing brand new pieces under the baton of its permanent guest conductor Miho Hazama.

The Budapest Festival Orchestra will play pieces by Louis Andriessen, Beethoven and Mozart on Sept. 23, with the concert conducted by Ivan Fischer featuring Dutch piano duo, brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen. Then Fischer reprises his baton on Sept. 24 for a concert featuring the Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam playing a programme that includes Beethoven and Bartok and featuring violin soloist Barnabas Kelemen.

The closing concert on Sept. 28 features an “organ duel” by Sietze de Vries from Holland and Laszlo Fassang from Hungary playing pieces by Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck.

The festival programme also includes screenings of films with a Dutch theme, such as Girl with a Pearl Earring and Nightwatch.