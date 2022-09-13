Budapest ELTE university coordinator of international space security scheme

A space science research team at ELTE university's department of geophysics and space science will lead an international project assisting the undisturbed operation of satellites and spacecraft by providing forecasts based on data recorded on land.

The launch of the project dubbed FARBES is being supported by Horizon Europe with a total budget of over 850,000 euros, of which ELTE will receive 242,625 euros, the university said.

The FARBES project aims at utilising plasmasphere and radiation belt models in the European Space Agency’s space security programme, it added.

Other participants of the project are the Office National d’Etudes et de Recherches Aerospatiales from France, the British Antarctic Survey, the Czech Academy of Sciences’ institute of thermosphere physics, the University of Athens and the US New Mexico Consortium.