Szeged Intl Airshow to feature fighter jets, helicopters, gliders, drones

The event will open with the arrival of paragliders and hang gliders to be followed by a skydiving show on Friday afternoon. Later on Friday, shows will be performed by a US-made T-28 used as a counter-insurgency aircraft before, by the Italian “Silver Chicken” aerobatic airplane, to be followed by a show with top former Hungarian racing pilot Peter Besenyei. In the evening, the programme includes a parade of more than a hundred drones dotting the sky.
Saturday’s programmes will feature shows with an L-29 Dolphin military fighter plane, Bell AH 1 and Messerschmitt-Bolkow-Blohm Bo 105 military helicopters and a YAK-52 with Hungarian pilot Gyula Vari.
Sunday will be dedicated to helicopters performing a formation fly in groups and a show of the Hawks of Romania.
German aerobatic champion Martin Graef will perform a show with his Extra 300S aircraft on all three days, the organisers said.