Szeged Intl Airshow to feature fighter jets, helicopters, gliders, drones

Szeged will host an international air show featuring international military airplanes, helicopters, gliders and programmes including formation flying, skydiving and a drone show on September 9-11, the organisers said on Wednesday.

Peter Besenyei flying a route under Chain Bridge in a Budapest race on August 17, 2009 MTI photo by Zsolt Szigetvary

The event will open with the arrival of paragliders and hang gliders to be followed by a skydiving show on Friday afternoon. Later on Friday, shows will be performed by a US-made T-28 used as a counter-insurgency aircraft before, by the Italian “Silver Chicken” aerobatic airplane, to be followed by a show with top former Hungarian racing pilot Peter Besenyei. In the evening, the programme includes a parade of more than a hundred drones dotting the sky.

Saturday’s programmes will feature shows with an L-29 Dolphin military fighter plane, Bell AH 1 and Messerschmitt-Bolkow-Blohm Bo 105 military helicopters and a YAK-52 with Hungarian pilot Gyula Vari.

Sunday will be dedicated to helicopters performing a formation fly in groups and a show of the Hawks of Romania.

German aerobatic champion Martin Graef will perform a show with his Extra 300S aircraft on all three days, the organisers said.