Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday congratulated Liz Truss on becoming the new British prime minister, Orban's press chief said.

Relations between Hungary and the UK are based on firm foundations, characterised by mutual respect, common interests and goals, Orban said in his message to Truss.

Current challenges make international partnership more important than ever, Orban wrote, adding that the Hungarian government is dedicated to further strengthening cooperation with the UK. Hungary will remain a loyal ally to the UK, the prime minister said.