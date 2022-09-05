Pressman: US Hungary’s friend

The United States is a friend of Hungary and of the Hungarian people, David Pressman, the new US ambassador to Hungary, said upon his arrival at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc International Airport on Friday.

New US Ambassador David Pressman arrives in Budapest to take up post on September 2, 2022 MTI photo by Szilard Koszticsak

The diplomat said “these are complicated times and in complicated times it is more important than ever for friends to pull each other closer”. “Our countries have worked together as allies on critical economic and security issues,” Pressman said, and called for strong bilateral ties built on shared values. Pressman said he was looking forward to working together with the Hungarian government and meeting as many Hungarians as possible. Pressman took his oath of office on August 8.