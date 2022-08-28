Netrebko to perform arias in Budapest Opera on Sept 25

Opera star Anna Netrebko will give a two-part concert in the Budapest State Opera on September 25, the opera told MTI.

Netrebko in May, 2019 MTI photo by EPA/Jerome Roux

Taking the Budapest Opera’s stage for the first time, Netrebko will perform a romantic evening of songs and arias with pianist Pavel Nebolsin, and the participation of mezzo-soprano Elena Maximo va and violinist Kurt Mitterfellner.

The programme includes songs by Debussy, Dvorak, Rachmaninoff, Rimsky-Korsakov and Richard Strauss, as well as arias from Tchaikovsky’s Queen of Spades, Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci, Saint-Saens’ Samson and Delilah and Offenbach’s The Tales of Hoffmann operas.

The programme begins at 7:30pm.