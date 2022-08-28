logo

Műsorújság

Műsorújság
HU
EN
RO

Hamburger menü

social

élő

#energia-veszélyhelyzet #Rezsivédelmi és honvédelmi alap #Ukrán válság #olajembargó #nyugdíjemelés
×
Kövessen minket Facebook-on is!

Már követem az oldalt!

Netrebko to perform arias in Budapest Opera on Sept 25

Szerző: MTI
Forrás: MTI
2022.08.28. 20:46

Főoldal / in english

| Szerző: MTI
Opera star Anna Netrebko will give a two-part concert in the Budapest State Opera on September 25, the opera told MTI.
Netrebko in May, 2019                                                                                                                                                   MTI photo by EPA/Jerome Roux

Taking the Budapest Opera’s stage for the first time, Netrebko will perform a romantic evening of songs and arias with pianist Pavel Nebolsin, and the participation of mezzo-soprano Elena Maximo va and violinist Kurt Mitterfellner.
The programme includes songs by Debussy, Dvorak, Rachmaninoff, Rimsky-Korsakov and Richard Strauss, as well as arias from Tchaikovsky’s Queen of Spades, Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci, Saint-Saens’ Samson and Delilah and Offenbach’s The Tales of Hoffmann operas.
The programme begins at 7:30pm.

Ajánljuk még

 