Man arrested for preparations to attack police on August 20

The national police have arrested a man who is believed to have organised a group and made preparations for launching an attack on police during the August 20 holiday celebrations, the central investigative prosecutor's office told MTI on Wednesday.

The 34 year old suspect set up an internet group of some 200 members on August 16 to find accomplices for his planned attack, and procured gas sprays, gas lighter refill bottles and pyrotechnic devices, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The police searched the suspect’s home in south-eastern Hungary on August 19, and seized the devices he was planning to use, including rockets ordered from abroad, which were delivered during the very search.

The man has denied wrongdoing and appealed against his arrest.