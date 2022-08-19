Hungarian design, applied art exhibition opens in Helsinki

A group exhibition of nine young Hungarian grantees in applied art and design has opened in the Liszt Institute in Helsinki, showcasing 90 works, the Hungarian Art Academy (MMA) said on Friday.

The artists who represent several branches of applied art and design have one thing in common: they all seek new, innovative ways to create including experimenting with new materials, techniques and recycling, MMA said in a statement.

The works on display include glass fiber textile patterns, installations made with a technique of woven celluloid film strips, unique jewellery, art cartoons and drawings, the academy said.

The artists have been participants in MMA’s three-year scholarship programme and will have further opportunities to present their work abroad, Gabor Richly, MMA’s secretary-general, said.

The exhibition entitled With an Open Mind has been organised as part of the prestigious international Helsinki Design Week and will run until September 30.