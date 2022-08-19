Hungarian design, applied art exhibition opens in Helsinki

The artists who represent several branches of applied art and design have one thing in common: they all seek new, innovative ways to create including experimenting with new materials, techniques and recycling, MMA said in a statement.
The works on display include glass fiber textile patterns, installations made with a technique of woven celluloid film strips, unique jewellery, art cartoons and drawings, the academy said.
The artists have been participants in MMA’s three-year scholarship programme and will have further opportunities to present their work abroad, Gabor Richly, MMA’s secretary-general, said.
The exhibition entitled With an Open Mind has been organised as part of the prestigious international Helsinki Design Week and will run until September 30.