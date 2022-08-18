House of Music to host 1st Far Eastern Classical Music Festival

Budapest's House of Music will organise its first Far Eastern Classical Music Festival between September 1 and 4, the organisers said on Thursday.

House of Music Budapest designed by Japanese star architect Sou Fujimoto MTI photo by Liget Budapest

The festival will be opened by the ambassador of Japan to Hungary, to be followed by planting a tree in City Park.

Programmes include eight concerts, film screenings, origami workshops, green tea and sake tasting and anime shows.

In the Sound Dome, titles by Japanese multimedia artist Ryoichi Kurokawa will be presented each day.

The gala concert closing the festival will focus on bamboo instruments and the classic sounds of Japanese music.