City council invites tender for Nepliget Park development

Budapest's city council is inviting landscape architecture proposals for the development of the Nepliget public park, south-east of the city centre, the council said on Tuesday.

The winner must preserve the park’s historical legacy as part of the revamp, the statement said.

Nepliget has the largest green area in Budapest’s network of parks but it is currently in a state of neglect. The council wants the park to be upgraded in an environmentally friendly and ecological way, with more green areas and fewer pavements, while improving access and safety, it added.

Vehicle traffic will be reduced, while public amenities such as a jogging path and sunbathing areas will be created, the council said.

Further information about the tender is available at nepliget.budapest.hu.