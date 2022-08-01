Verstappen takes victory in Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed victory in the 37th Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix, round 13 of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on Sunday to fatten his lead in the points competition.

Formula One Hungary Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull at Hungaroring on July 31, 2022 MTI photo by Zsolt Czegledi

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton finished second, while George Russell in the other Mercedes completed the podium.

Results:

1. Max Verstappen (NED, Red Bull) 1:39:35.912 hours

2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR, Mercedes) +7.834 sec

3. George Russell (GBR, Mercedes) +12.337 sec

Retired: Valtteri Bottas (FIN, Alfa Romeo), technical fault on lap 68

Fastest lap: Hamilton, 1:21.386 min, on lap 57

Pole position: Russell

Standings after 13 rounds (with 9 rounds to go):

Drivers:

1. Verstappen 258 points

2. Leclerc 178

3. Perez 173

4. Sainz Jr. 156

5. Russell 158

6. Hamilton 146

7. Norris 76

8. Ocon 58

9. Bottas 46

10. Alonso 41

11. Magnussen 22

12. Ricciardo 19

13. Gasly 16

14. Vettel 16

15. Schumacher 12

16. Tsunoda 11

17. Zhou 5

18. Stroll 4

19. Albon 3

20. Latifi 0

Constructors:

1. Red Bull 431 points

2. Ferrari 334

3. Mercedes 304

4. Alpine 99

5. McLaren 95

6. Alfa Romeo 51

7. Haas 34

8. Alpha Tauri 27

9. Aston Martin 20

10. Williams 3