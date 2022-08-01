Verstappen takes victory in Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton finished second, while George Russell in the other Mercedes completed the podium.
Results:
1. Max Verstappen (NED, Red Bull) 1:39:35.912 hours
2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR, Mercedes) +7.834 sec
3. George Russell (GBR, Mercedes) +12.337 sec
Retired: Valtteri Bottas (FIN, Alfa Romeo), technical fault on lap 68
Fastest lap: Hamilton, 1:21.386 min, on lap 57
Pole position: Russell
Standings after 13 rounds (with 9 rounds to go):
Drivers:
1. Verstappen 258 points
2. Leclerc 178
3. Perez 173
4. Sainz Jr. 156
5. Russell 158
6. Hamilton 146
7. Norris 76
8. Ocon 58
9. Bottas 46
10. Alonso 41
11. Magnussen 22
12. Ricciardo 19
13. Gasly 16
14. Vettel 16
15. Schumacher 12
16. Tsunoda 11
17. Zhou 5
18. Stroll 4
19. Albon 3
20. Latifi 0
Constructors:
1. Red Bull 431 points
2. Ferrari 334
3. Mercedes 304
4. Alpine 99
5. McLaren 95
6. Alfa Romeo 51
7. Haas 34
8. Alpha Tauri 27
9. Aston Martin 20
10. Williams 3