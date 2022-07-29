Ukrainian fashion designers to unveil new collections in Budapest

Budapest will get the first look at the new collections of Ukraine's fashion designers when they unveil their designs at the upcoming Budapest Central European Fashion Week (BCEFW).

The partnership between the organisers of the BCEFW and the Ukrainian Fashion Week will give Ukrainian brands which for the last 25 years have presented their collections in Kyiv, the chance to now showcase their work in the Hungarian capital, the Hungarian Fashion and Design Agency (MDDU) said in a statement.

“We consider humanitarian aid to be hugely important, so there was no question that we wanted to take the occasion of the 10th BCEFW to support Ukrainian designers in their international expansion,” the statement quoted MDDU general deputy CEO Anita Forintos-Szucs as saying. The event will also allow designers to engage with an international audience and discover new opportunities for cooperation, she added.

Ukrainian Fashion Week founder Iryna Danylevska said the event will also launch the Support Ukrainian Fashion initiative with a view to strengthening Ukrainian designers while ensuring the presentation of their collections abroad.

The BCEFW will run from Aug 29. to Sept 4.