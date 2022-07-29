F1 Hungarian Grand Prix future secure, says organiser

Hungary's place on the Formula One calendar is secure in the long term, although the Hungaroring racetrack will need to be upgraded to secure a contract extension, Zsolt Gyulay, chief executive of Hungaroring Sport, the organiser of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix, said on Friday.

Formula One fans at Hungaroring on July 29, 2022 MTI photo by Zoltan Balogh

Hungary is hosting its 37th F1 Grand Prix this weekend, and organisers are used to seeing the event generate a lot of interest, even though the coronavirus pandemic prevented it from going ahead at full capacity in the last two years, Gyulay told public media ahead of the start of free practice at the Hungaroring.

“There’s already a lot of interest, even on Friday,” Gyulay said. “We expect to see an 80 percent capacity crowd today and I think we can set a record attendance over the weekend.”

He said it had been a major challenge to get back to organising the race weekend at full capacity, and though Hungaroring Sport has only 25 full-time employees, there were some 3,500 people working to make sure that the event runs smoothly.

Concerning the future of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Gyulay said the Hungaroring’s spot on the F1 calendar is secure until 2027, adding that talks had already been held on Friday morning on extending the current contract until 2032.