Since the beginning of the year, Hungary's border control authorities have apprehended some 157,000 illegal entrants, the prime minister's chief security advisor told public television on Thursday.

Gyorgy Bakondi said the number of people smugglers detained had doubled, to nearly 1,000, while the migrants they had helped cross the border had tripled.

Bakondi said illegal migrants were often arriving in larger groups, adding that their behaviour was “increasingly aggressive”.

He also said the tendency could be lasting for long and noted the government’s decision to set up a special unit of border rangers to work with local police to secure Hungary’s borders.