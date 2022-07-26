Criminal suspects captured on intl arrest warrants

The 46-year-old man from Bekescsaba was arrested in Florida, whom the authorities had sought since 2019. A European arrest warrant was issued in 2020 and an international one in 2021, the National Bureau of Investigations said on police.hu. The suspect’s crime was not specified.
A US court will decide on whether to extradite the man who was detained on July 21.
Meanwhile, the UK authorities issued an international arrest warrant against a 36-year-old British national after he was suspected of abusing, strangling and robbing a prostitute in a London hotel in 2019. The Hungarian law enforcement authorities arrested the man on July 22 in Budapest’s 6th district in cooperation with their UK counterparts, the police statements said.