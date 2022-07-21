Justin Bieber confirms performance at Sziget Festival

Justin Bieber has confirmed that he will give a concert at the Sziget Festival on August 12, the festival's organisers told MTI.

Justin Bieber MTI photo by Justin Bieber World Tour

The multiple award winning Canadian pop singer cancelled several of his shows in June due to a medical condition. He said on social media that “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis”.

Bieber is one of the main headliners at this year’s Sziget Festival to be held on Budapest’s Hajogyari Island between August 10-15. The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bieber is scheduled to return to Budapest next year to give a concert in the Hungarian capital in March.