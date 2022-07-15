NVB: Over 21,000 valid signatures collected for Stop Finning European Citizens' Initiative

Over 21,000 valid signatures have been collected in Hungary in support of the European Citizens' Initiative entitled "Stop Finning - Stop the Trade" against the killing of sharks for their fins, the National Election Committee (NVB) said on Thursday.

The committee established that out of the 23,986 signatures collected online by the organisers of the campaign, altogether 21,715 were valid. The NVB will send its documents verifying the authenticity of the signatures to the initiative’s contact staff to be forwarded to the European Commission, it said in a statement.

The citizens’ initiative needs one million signatures from across at least seven member states to be valid. The minimum number in Hungary is 15,750 valid signatures.

Stop Finning aims to end the trade of fins in Europe. The European Union is one of the world’s leading exporters of fins and a major transit hub of global fin shipments, the statement said.