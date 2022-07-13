Prosecutor files charges against member of Dutch human trafficking gang

Public prosecutors in southern Hungary have filed charges against a suspected Dutch member of a criminal organisation that attempted to transport ten border violators to the Austrian-Hungarian border from the vicinity of the southern border.

The Dutch man is suspected of having joined an international criminal group based in The Netherlands in May 2021, a Bacs-Kiskun County prosecutor’s office spokesperson told MTI on Wednesday.

On May 20, the Dutch man and a friend allegedly travelled from Budapest to the Hungarian-Serbian border in a rented car before transporting four illegal entrants to the Austrian border. The following day, the Dutch man picked up six Syrian migrants between Vaskut and Batmonostor and made their way towards Austria, but were stopped and arrested by the police shortly afterwards.

The man is scheduled to appear before the Baja District Court.