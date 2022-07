Police pursued and captured a kangaroo in Budapest in the early hours of Sunday, the capital's law enforcement HQ said on Facebook.

Police care for kangaroo captured in Budapest on July 10, 2022 Photo by MTI / Budapest police

Police chased the kangaroo for 5-6 kilometres in the Csepel district in the south of the capital before capturing it in a blanket, without injury. The marsupial was brought to the Budapest zoo.

The police could not immediately determine from where the kangaroo escaped or the identity of its owner.