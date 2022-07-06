FINA head thanks Orban for successful world championships

Husain Al-Musallam, the president of the International Swimming Federation (FINA), has sent a letter to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, thanking him for the successful organisation of the 19th FINA World Championships which ended in Budapest on Sunday.

19th FINA World Championships in Budapest on June 18-July 3

Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister’s press chief, said on Wednesday that Al-Musallam had said it was “an honour to work under your leadership with an excellent team to organise such a unique event. Together, we have conquered all obstacles in less than four months, and organised one of the best aquatics events in FINA’s history”.

The FINA president also thanked Orban for the talks on the future of Hungarian aquatics, Havasi said.

“FINA and Hungary have a marvellous tradition of cooperation, and I am happy to see that you support our work together in the future; we appreciate your commitment to and trust in FINA,” the letter said.

Al-Musallam concluded by saying it had been a joy to share the world championships with “the people of Hungary and thousands of viewers worldwide.”

More than 2,000 athletes from 180 countries competed in front of more than 130,000 spectators during the contest which started on June 18.

Hungary stepped in to host the 2022 worlds after Fukuoka, Japan, which was originally to have hosted, rescheduled because of the pandemic.

Hungary hosted the FINA worlds in 2017, too, and it will host them again in 2027.