Ukrainian musical folklore project receives European Citizen's Prize

The European Parliament has recognised the Polyphony Project, an endeavour dedicated to the exploration, preservation and presentation of Ukrainian musical folklore, awarding the project its European Citizen's Prize in Hungary for 2022.

The EP highlighted the Polyphony Project’s contributions to the preservation of Ukraine’s cultural heritage, which it said was especially important during the ongoing war in the country. The project is a “perfect example” of how music enriches Europe’s shared history, the EP said.

Gyorgy Holvenyi, an MEP of Hungary’s co-ruling Christian Democrats, who nominated the project for the prize, told MTI that the Polyphony Project has prevented thousands of authentic songs from being lost forever and made them accessible to the public.

Since 2008, the EP has awarded the prize to individuals and organisations that have contributed to the promotion of mutual understanding and tighter integration among EU citizens and member states, or have developed programmes that reflect the bloc’s values.