Stats office to conduct census in Oct-Nov

A census will be conducted in Hungary starting in October, the Central Statistical Office (KSH), said on Friday, noting that it is recruiting 28,000 volunteers as census officers.

The census from Oct. 1 to Nov. 28, will be the 16th such survey in Hungary to determine the exact size of the population as well as to provide information in preparation for decisions concerning national and local developments, KSH said.

Under a 2018 law, residents are obliged to answer the census questions and return them online or to give information personally to the officers visiting homes.

The officers will use tablets to record the answers, the KSH said, adding that this will be the country’s first census to be conducted electronically.