Kristof Milak of Hungary won the men's 200 m butterfly event with a world record time of 1:50.34 minutes in the 19th World Aquatics Championships in Budapest on Tuesday.

Hungary’s Kristof Milak after setting WR at FINA World Championships in Budapest on June 21 2022 MTI photo by Tamas Kovacs Results:

1. Kristof Milak (HUN) 1:50.34 min

2. Leon Marchand (FRA) 1:53.37

3. Tomoru Honda (JPN) 1:53.61