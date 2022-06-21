Orban-Zelensky talks: Hungary backs Ukraine's EU aspirations

Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Viktor Orban by phone on Tuesday, and their discussion focused on Ukraine's bid to join the European Union and Hungary's welcoming of war refugees, Orban's press chief told MTI.

The Hungarian prime minister underscored Hungary’s support for Ukraine’s EU candidate status and the removal of bureaucratic obstacles to Ukraine’s EU accession, Bertalan Havasi, deputy state secretary for media communications at the Prime Minister’s Office, said. Orban pledged to represent Hungary’s stance at this week’s EU summit in Brussels.

Orban noted that the country has now welcomed almost 800,000 Ukrainian refugees, and it is prepared to cooperate in further energy projects as well as the rail transport of Ukrainian grain. Hungary will also host an even higher number of Ukrainian students, he told his counterpart.

On behalf of the Ukrainian people, Zelensky thanked the Hungarian people for their help, Havasi said.