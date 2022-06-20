Orban holds talks with IOC president

The meeting was also attended by Zsolt Gyulay, head of the Hungarian Olympic Committee (MOB), Pal Schmitt, Hungary’s former president, Balazs Furjes, a state secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office, and IOC Director General Christophe De Kepper.

The sports officials praised Budapest’s role as a sporting capital and the major sporting events it hosts like the ongoing World Aquatics Championships and next year’s World Athletics Championships.

Orban and Bach underscored the importance of establishing peace in Ukraine as soon as possible, noting the ability of sports and the Olympic movement to promote peace.

They also discussed the joint efforts of the IOC, sports federations, charity organisations and the Hungarian government that have brought nearly 100 Ukrainian athletes safely to Hungary.